USDA Missouri Director Of Rural Development Attends Hospital Groundbreaking

Groundbreaking for a new 76,000-square-foot, modern critical access hospital facility, was held Thursday with the assistance of Missouri’s USDA Rural Development State Director Kyle Wilkens, Harrison County Community Hospital District directors, community leaders, and local elected officials.

Wilkins says “While many rural hospitals throughout the country are closing, here in Missouri we are working with folks like the Harrison County Community Hospital District to keep rural- healthcare accessible and even expanding access.” He says . “USDA Rural Development strategically invests in areas and projects that oftentimes have limited financing options – so this couldn’t be a better example of what we do.”

USDA Rural Development funds will be used for the construction of the new Harrison County Community Hospital, which will replace the existing hospital with 76,000 square-foot critical access hospital with a 14-bed acute care and swing-bed unit. This will include 10 private patient rooms, one patient isolation room, and two semi-private rooms. The emergency department will include two trauma/isolation rooms, three exam rooms, and triage rooms to complement the emergency department.

