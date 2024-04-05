Drug House Raided By Chillicothe Police

A suspected drug house in the 200 block of Walnut was raided Thursday morning by the Chillicothe Police Department. Chief Jon Maples says the department had been investigating the location for several months and filed for a search warrant through the Livingston County Associate Court.

Maples says at 7:00 am Thursday, a team of Officers and Detectives executed the Warrant, locating narcotics and evidence of the use and distribution of narcotics in a protected location.

As a result, a 42-year-old Chillicothe woman and a 44-year-old man were arrested, processed, and transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center pending formal charges.

Maples says that a significant amount of Methamphetamine was confiscated and taken off the streets of Chillicothe.

