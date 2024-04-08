Search
Weekend Bookings In Jail For Livingston County

Two bookings into the Caldwell County Detention Center are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

Saturday at about 8:50 am, the Chillicothe Police Department booked 43-year-old Mathew A. Ritchie of Chillicothe for alleged possession of a controlled substance.  Bond is set at $5,000 cash only.

Sunday at about 9:00 am, 30-year-old Margaret E Porter, was arrested by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for alleged endangering a correctional center employee.  Bond is set at $5,000 cash only.  The incident is alleged to have occurred in June of 2023.

