Highway Patrol Crash And Arrest Reports

Two injury crashes and one arrest in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend.

Two crashes in the area counties left two with moderate injuries.

Saturday in Linn County, Troopers investigated a UTV crash that left a Chillicothe woman injured. At about 5:35 pm, on Dover Road near Linneus, 30-year-old Derick McIntyre of Chillicothe was southbound and ran off the road and began to overturn, striking a tree. His passenger, 41-year-old Shelly Epperson of Chillicothe had moderate injuries and was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment. McIntyre was not injured.

Sunday in Chariton County, 38-year-old Tyson A Bartlett of Brookfield was injured. Troopers report Bartlett was westbound on Route D at about 3:30 am near the community of Mike, he ran off the road, struck an embankment, and his pick-up overturned. Bartlett was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.

One arrest in the area counties was reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Sunday in Livingston County, State Troopers arrested 37-year-old Michael E. Goskusky of Illinois for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was processed and released.

