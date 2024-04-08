Fire Leaves Grundy County Home A Total Loss

Trenton and Grundy County firefighters responded to a structure fire on Thursday of last week. The call came in at about 9:10 pm for a home at 313 NW 3rd Street, in the Mockingbird Hill area. The fire crew arrived to find the building about ¾ involved and used water to cool the structure and protect the neighboring buildings and trees. The home was a total loss.

The cause of the fire was undetermined and there were no injuries reported. The fire crew was on the scene for about two and a half hours.

