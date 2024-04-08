Chillicothe Weekend Police Report

The Chillicothe Police Department report for Friday through Sunday includes numerous calls for service, investigations, and arrests.

Friday, April 5th

09:14 a.m., Officers responded to the 2600 block of Shawnee Dr. for a report of a hit and run. The caller advised Officers that they had found a dent in the side of their vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

11:06 a.m., Officers assisted the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department with a warrant arrest in the 1200 block of Washington St.

08:20 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Easton St. and Mechanic St. The juvenile driver did not have a valid driver’s license. Officers detained the juvenile and transported them to the Chillicothe Police Department. They were issued a citation for no driver’s license and released to a legal guardian.

08:38 p.m., Officers patrolling observed a suspect in a theft case walking near the intersection of Vine St. and Jackson St. Officers arrested the suspect and located stolen property on the suspect. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Saturday, April 6th

08:44 a.m., Officers responded to the 500 block of Clay St. for a report of a domestic assault in progress. Officers arrested a male for domestic assault 2nd. While Officers were on scene they discovered a controlled substance in the suspect’s living area. The male suspect was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center for domestic assault 2nd degree and possession of a controlled substance.

08:49 a.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Business 36 for a report of property damage.

09:43 a.m., Officers at the Chillicothe Police Department took a theft report. A citizen reported his wallet had been stolen. Officers took a report and the investigation is ongoing.

05:32 p.m., Officers conducted a search warrant on a residence in the 400 block of Jackson St. for stolen property. Among stolen property, controlled substances and guns were seized. Charges are being sought for the suspects.

Sunday, April 7th

12:30 a.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of Samuel St. for a report of a runaway juvenile.

08:56 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Ryan Ln. and Washington St. A female driver did not have a valid driver’s license. She was arrested and later released with a citation.

11:00 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Vine St. and Clay St. During the stop Officers observed signs of impairment from the female driver. Following an investigation, the female driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated. She was later released with a citation.

