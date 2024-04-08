Partial Eclipse To Be Seen In Chillicothe Today

A total solar eclipse will be visible in parts of Missouri later today. In Chillicothe, we will not have a total eclipse. The closest part of Missouri to experience a Total Eclipse will be the Boot Heal section of the state at about 2:00 pm.

In Chillicothe, the eclipse will be at 89.6%, starting at 12:40 pm, reaching the maximum at 1:57 pm, and ending at 3:13 pm.

Those wishing to view the eclipse are reminded to not look directly at the eclipse. Eclipse glasses may be used, you can also use special filters on cameras.

Viewing any part of the bright Sun through a camera lens, binoculars, or a telescope without a special-purpose solar filter secured over the front of the optics will instantly cause severe eye injury.

NASA provides some safety tips for viewing the eclipse.

Here are some important safety guidelines to follow during a total solar eclipse. View the Sun through eclipse glasses or a handheld solar viewer during the partial eclipse phases before and after totality.

You can view the eclipse directly without proper eye protection only when the Moon completely obscures the Sun’s bright face – during the brief and spectacular period known as totality. (You’ll know it’s safe when you can no longer see any part of the Sun through eclipse glasses or a solar viewer.)

As soon as you see even a little bit of the bright Sun reappear after totality, immediately put your eclipse glasses back on or use a handheld solar viewer to look at the Sun.

NASA is providing several opportunities for online viewing.

‘The U.S. space agency will offer multiple broadcasts of the total eclipse—the first to pass over the country since 2017 and the last to touch the contiguous states until 2044.

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern time on April 8, NASA will provide live streamed commentary and views of the phenomenon from across the path of totality. From conversations with expert scientists to telescope footage, the agency will air an educational program that captures the celestial spectacle.

