Search
Facebook Twitter
Play Now

Stream KCHI Live 24/7!

Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday

Chillicothe Police responded to 83 calls for service on Thursday.  Some of the calls include:

1:04 pm Officers responded to the intersection of Paul and East Herriman Street for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident. A three-wheeler struck a CMU truck and left the scene. The investigation continues.

7:33 pm Officers responded to Washington and Park Lane for a two-car motor vehicle accident. Vehicle 1 was headed north on Washington Street and failed to stop at a red light, striking Vehicle 2 as it was traveling west from Park Lane through the intersection. Three adults and three juveniles were transported by EMS to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.   Following a search of the vehicle, a passenger was arrested at the hospital on alleged drug charges.

11:58 pm Officers responded to the 1900 block of Washington Street for an intoxicated man causing a disturbance. Officers were able to locate the man at Country Club and Lambert Drive. He was arrested for property damage, disorderly conduct, and failure to obey a lawful order.  He was taken to Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.

Copyright © 2024 KCHI. All rights reserved.

  • 660-646-4173
  • kchi@greenhills.net
  • PO Box 227 421 Washington St Chillicothe MO 64601