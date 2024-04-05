Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday

Chillicothe Police responded to 83 calls for service on Thursday. Some of the calls include:

1:04 pm Officers responded to the intersection of Paul and East Herriman Street for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident. A three-wheeler struck a CMU truck and left the scene. The investigation continues.

7:33 pm Officers responded to Washington and Park Lane for a two-car motor vehicle accident. Vehicle 1 was headed north on Washington Street and failed to stop at a red light, striking Vehicle 2 as it was traveling west from Park Lane through the intersection. Three adults and three juveniles were transported by EMS to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. Following a search of the vehicle, a passenger was arrested at the hospital on alleged drug charges.

11:58 pm Officers responded to the 1900 block of Washington Street for an intoxicated man causing a disturbance. Officers were able to locate the man at Country Club and Lambert Drive. He was arrested for property damage, disorderly conduct, and failure to obey a lawful order. He was taken to Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.

