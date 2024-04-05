Livingston County Sheriff’s Report For Late March and Early April

Numerous incidents, investigations, and arrests are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. They include:

Incident Reports:

March 27th, deputies took a report of a registered sex offender attempting to add a juvenile through TikTok. The registered offender does not reside within Livingston County and the report was forwarded to the offender’s probation and parole officer to be considered in potential violations.

Arrests:

March 29th, deputies served a Livingston County Arrest Warrant for alleged Fail to Appear on J’Kya White. She had turned herself in at the Law Enforcement Center on the warrant. She posted bond and was given a new court date.

March 30th, a deputy observed a vehicle traveling in the passing lane for several miles without passing other vehicles. They conducted a traffic stop for improper lane usage, which resulted in the arrest of 19-year-old Gabriel Martinez on a Platte County warrant. He posted $247 cash bond and was released.

April 1st, a deputy observed a vehicle traveling at an extremely high rate of speed, 104 MPH in a 65 MPH zone, on US 36 near the Grand River. A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of 20-year-old Nathan Paymaster of Indiana, for speeding. He posted $250 cash bond and was released with a mandatory court date.

April 2nd, a deputy observed a vehicle with an expired registration on US 36 near the Grand River Bridge. A traffic stop and investigation led to the discovery of suspected narcotics and the arrest of 49-year-old Anthony Brown of Chillicothe for alleged possession of a controlled substance.

April 3rd, a deputy served a Livingston County Warrant on 26-year-old Kennadie Stottlemyre of Chillicothe, as she turned herself in. She posted $300 cash bond and was released.

