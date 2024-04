The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports two additional bookings late Thursday and early Friday.

Thursday at about 8:45 pm, Chillicothe Police Department arrested and booked 35-year-old Terry Lane Nichols of Chillicothe on a 24-hour hold. He has since been charged with two counts of alleged possession of a controlled substance.

Friday at about 12:15 am, Police arrested 27-year-old Derek Wade VanTrump on a 24-hour hold.

