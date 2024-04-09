Chillicothe Drug Issues and Recent Investigations

Drug issues in Chillicothe have been “picking up” recently according to Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples. Maples says that has changed some of the focus in the community.

That’s where basic criminal activity begins and it controls the calls for service.

Maples says the arrests and investigations make a difference for the majority of the community.

2-3% of the community can create issues for the rest of the community.

He says we can expect more of these types of investigations, searches, and arrests.

