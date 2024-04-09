Lloyd West III

Lloyd Thomas West the III age 67, of Chillicothe Missouri passed away on April 02, 2024. Lloyd was born February 17th 1957 to parents Lloyd Thomas West II and Mance Critchfield. Lloyd graduated High School and then joined the United States Air Force. He served from 1979 to 1983.

Lloyd enjoyed camping, fishing, tinkering with construction tools and most of all spending time with his family.

Lloyd is survived by his wife Kimberley Rae Reece of Chillicothe, His two sons Tommy West Jr. and Brandon West, his three daughters Ashley Gauthier of Chillicothe, Courtney Burnett of Liberty, and Skylar Lynn West of Columbus Ohio. His Brother William “Bill” West and his sister-in-law Jackie West of West Virginia. His eight grandchildren William Gauthier, Taylor Gauthier, Cad Boyd, Payten Rae Boyd, Tristan Douglas Johnson, Emma Lou, Myles West and Gracen West. Along with several great nieces and nephews.

He is proceeded by his parents, his son Lloyd Thomas West IV and daughter Kelsey Reeter.

The family will hold a celebration of life for Lloyd Thomas West III at a later date.

