Micheal E. Corzette, age 71, a resident Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2023, at Livingston Manor, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Micheal was born the son of William and Velma (Macklin) Corzette on March 5, 1953, in Memphis, Tennessee. He was a 1973 graduate of Chillicothe High School. He was united in marriage to Marcella Bonazza, on July 13, 1974, in Black River Falls, Wisconsin. She survives of the home. Micheal was a member of St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Micheal enjoyed collecting marbles, and was a former member of a Chess Club. He was also an avid reader, having books everywhere, even in the car.

Survivors include his wife, Marcy of the home; one sister, Stephanie Corzette-Bundy and husband, Jim, of Maysville, Missouri; one brother, William Corzette, of Florida; several nieces and nephews, Adam Twitchel, whom Micheal and Marcy help raise, Adrienna Jones, Amanda Jones, Brandon Jones, Travis Toot, Jennie Johnson, Jeremy Johnson and Edwyna Scouton, Felicia Matanich, and Marshall Corzette; and several great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Elizabeth Twitchel; and one nephew, Marshall Twitchel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, April 12, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. A Parish Rosary will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. with visitation to follow until 7:30 p.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, on Thursday, April 11, 2024, from 12:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Columban Catholic Church and/or St. Ann’s Altar Society, Chillicothe, Missouri and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

