Flora “Wanona” Mae Gardner, age 91, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Wanona was born the daughter of Merl George and Alta Mae (Cosby) Merryfield on August 28, 1932, in Utica, Missouri. She was a graduate of Utica High School. On February 24, 1951, Wanona married Ellsworth Gardner, Jr., in Chillicothe, Missouri. He survives of the home.

She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and participated in various church groups. Wanona was very active in the church, she taught Sunday school and worked in the Calvary Clothing Room for many years. She worked at Westlake’s Hardware for twenty years. Wanona loved cardinal birds and enjoyed having garage sales with her sisters. She liked all sports, especially the Chiefs and Royals.

Wanona is also survived by two daughters, Debbie Evans and husband, Richard, of Utica, Missouri, and Susie Lindley and husband, Bruce, of Chillicothe, Missouri; one daughter-in-law, Debbie Gardner, of Chillicothe, Missouri; ten grandchildren, Penny Braymer (Chad) of Parkville, Missouri, Timothy Evans, of Utica, Missouri, Daniel Evans (Lindsey) of Holt, Missouri, Mathew Lindley (Jennifer) of Chillicothe, Missouri, Jonathan Lindley (Ashley) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Thomas Lavi (Sormeh) of Fremont, California, Ryan Gardner (DeAnn) of Chillicothe, Missouri, Aaron Gardner (Skylar) of Chillicothe, Missouri, Brett Gardner (Alexis) of Lenexa, Kansas, and Taylor Gardner, of Lenexa, Kansas; fourteen great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; one sister, Wanda Long, of Chillicothe, Missouri; one sister-in-law, Helen Merryfield, of Grandview, Missouri; and numerous nieces and nephews. Wanona was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Jeffry Alan Gardner; an infant brother; one infant grandchild; two brothers, Roy Merryfield, and Fred Merryfield; a brother-in-law, Nolan Long; and three sisters, Lura Peck (Dick), Juanita Ireland (Otis) and Donna Norris (Don).

Funeral services will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, April 12, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, April 12, 2024, from 12 noon until 7:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Utica Cemetery, Utica, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

