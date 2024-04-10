Black Introduces Bill To Improve LAGERS

This week, Senator Rusty Black of Chillicothe presented Senate Bill 898 on the floor of the Missouri Senate.

This legislation would modify provisions relating to public employee retirement systems. He says this bill would make changes to have LAGERS similar to other retirement systems.

“None of the other retirement systems have such prescriptive language in their statutes.”

The Missouri Senate gave the bill first-round approval. Another “yes” vote would send the bill to the Missouri House of Representatives for similar consideration.

