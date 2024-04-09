Chillicothe Police Report For Monday

One hundred six calls for service are in the Chillicothe Police Department report for Monday. Some of the calls include:

8:25 am Officers took a report from the Division of Youth Services of a runaway juvenile. Officers located the juvenile at Simpson Park refusing to go with his guardian. Officers later arrested the juvenile for minor in possession of marijuana and resisting. The Juvenile Office was notified, and the child was released to his guardian.

11:00 am Officers responded to the 1200 block of Washington Street for illegal burning. Officers contacted those responsible to put the fire out. They were advised they could only burn yard waste.

3:09 pm Officers took a report of child molestation and were given information that the victim lives in Chillicothe. The investigation continues.

04:12 pm Officers responded to the 1900 block of Hoyt Drive for a report of child physical abuse. The investigation is ongoing.

04:14 pm Officers responded to the 1100 block of Hawthorn Avenue for a report of child endangerment, involving illegal drugs.

