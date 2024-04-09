Council Approves Recommendation For New Police Facility

Following a report on the issues with the current Chillicothe Police facility, Nick Lawler from Hoeffer Welker Architects made the recommendation to replace the facility with new construction.

Makes sense, and the city has the property for new construction.

Holler cited numerous issues with the current facility, from ADA Compliance, to foundation and façade issues, and problems with the roof. He also cited small spaces in the current facility.

He says a new facility can address many of the needs identified during their evaluation of the current facility. These include better workflow, proper locker rooms, better communications workspace for 911, improved property, and evidence storage and processing.

The current plan is for a new single-story facility, on the property facing Cherry Street.

Share this:

Tweet

