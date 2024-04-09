Search
Route D – Rattlesnake Creek Bridge Schedule

The second bridge is scheduled to be rehabilitated through the Northwest Bridge Bundle project will begin this month. MoDOT says the Livingston County Route D bridge over Rattlesnake Creek, located north of Ludlow, has been closed since May 2023 due to deterioration. The project to rehabilitate the bridge is scheduled to begin Monday, April 22, and is expected to continue through early August.

The Rattlesnake Creek Bridge was built in 1965 and had a traffic volume of approximately 560 vehicles per day.

 

