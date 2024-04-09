Search Warrant Yields Firearms, Drugs, And Stolen Property

A search warrant served in the 400 block of Jackson Street resulted in the recovery of stolen property, drugs, and firearms. The Chillicothe Police Department executed the search warrant Saturday following investigations of theft and drugs. Chief Jon Maples says “The successful execution of this search warrant exemplifies the dedication and commitment of the Chillicothe Police Department to ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents. We remain steadfast in our resolve to address criminal activities and uphold the rule of law in our community.”

Charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, and unlawful use of a firearm are being sought for the residents who were not present at the time of the search warrant.

Share this:

Tweet

