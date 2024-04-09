Three Injured In Harrison County Crash

A single-vehicle crash in Harrison County left three with minor injuries Monday afternoon. State Troopers report 26-year-old Johnathan M. Kelly of Bethany was northbound on US 69 and ran off the east side of the road. The vehicle skidded, crossed the road, struck an embankment, and overturned before striking a tree.

The driver, a three-year-old boy from Bethany, and a 26-year-old woman, Jillian Kelly of Pattonsburg, were all transported to Harrison County Community Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. They were all wearing safety belts.

