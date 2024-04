Missouri Spring Youth Turkey Hunt weekend included a statewide harvest of 3,729 birds. The totals for the local counties, from highest to lowest, include:

Livingston………………… 44

Linn………………………… 37

Daviess…………………… 36

Chariton………………….. 34

Sullivan…………………… 28

Carroll…………………….. 25

Caldwell………………….. 23

Grundy……………………. 14

The regular Spring Turkey Season begins April 15th and continues through May 5th.

Share this:

Tweet