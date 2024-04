The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports two bookings at the Caldwell County Detention Center Monday.

At about 9:30 am, Livingston County Deputies booked 32-year-old Zachery Dakota Jones of Chillicothe into the jail to serve two days for animal neglect.

At about 11:35 am, Livingston County Deputies booked 56-year-old Willie Kelly Owens of Chillicothe into the jail for 2 counts of alleged delivery of a controlled substance. He is held with no bond allowed.

Share this:

Tweet