Chillicothe Updates City’s Purchasing Requirements

Requirements for purchasing of goods and services for the City of Chillicothe was amended Monday. The Chillicothe City Council approved the recommendations from City Administrator Roze Frampton. Frampton says changes were needed because of the increasing cost of goods and services. She says there was not a change to the process itself.

The open market procedure caps at $25,000. Over that amount requires formal bidding.

She says items under the $25,000 threshold must be in the budget, they will need three quotes and have a purchase order.

Share this:

Tweet

