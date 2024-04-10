Career Fair Today At Fair Grounds

Grand River Technical School and the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce are hosting a Career Fair today at the Mervyn W. Jenkins Expo Center at the Litton Agri-Science Campus. The Career Fair is from 9:00 am to 1:15 pm and is open to the public and all job seekers in the area. This is an opportunity to connect with over thirty area businesses and industries, explore diverse career paths, network with potential employers, and learn about available job opportunities for both now and in the future.

High School juniors, seniors, and post-high school students from GRTS will attend.

Those attending should have copies of their resume or contact information available for meeting with potential employers. They should also be prepared for speed interviews.

Share this:

Tweet

