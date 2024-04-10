Fall Turkey Season Changes

Changes to Missouri’s turkey hunting regulations for the fall seasons are announced by the Missouri Department of Conservation. The Missouri Conservation Commission gave final approval to the changes in this month’s meeting.

The changes to Fall turkey hunting will reduce the harvest limit from four to two birds of either sex and will now require both fall firearms turkey hunters and fall archery turkey hunters to purchase a fall turkey-hunting permit. Turkeys will no longer be included in the archery-deer permit.

The changes to the fall turkey hunting regulations are aimed at reducing the fall harvest while maintaining as much opportunity for hunters as possible.

Initial approval of the change was in the Commission’s December open meeting and was then open for public comment from Feb. 2nd through March 2nd. MDC received about 40 comments with most about the removal of turkeys from archery hunting permits.

