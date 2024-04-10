Livingston County Jail Numbers Rising

The number of jail detainees for Livingston County has increased recently. Sheriff Steve Cox says the number of detainees recently reached 58, including 22 women. Cox and Captain Sindy Thomas say the 22 women in custody is most likely the most female detainees at one time.

Livingston County Sheriff’s Department works with area counties to hold their detainees. Cox says even with the growing numbers, it is still a huge overall savings for Livingston County Tax Payers to hold detainees at the other facilities.

He says a big reason for the jump in the number of detainees includes the defendants on bond allegedly violating their bond and being re-arrested, new criminal acts, drugs – mostly methamphetamine-related, and mental health issues.

