Search
Facebook Twitter
Play Now

Stream KCHI Live 24/7!

Local Departments Receive ARPA Grant Funds

The State of Missouri announced the recipients of $5 million in ARPA First Responder Grants.  Area Department receiving grant funds include:

Chillicothe Fire Department……………. $9,924.92

Carrollton Police Department…………. $2,552.00

Cameron Ambulance District………. $148,450.70

Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office…………… $15,265.64

Linn Co. Ambulance District…………. $60,500.00

Salisbury Fire Department……………. $22,525.00

Funds approved could be used for Fire Safety, EMS, and Law Enforcement equipment, ranging from radios and computers to vehicles.  The departments are required to match the funds awarded.  The match on these grants could go back to March of 2020.

 

 

Copyright © 2024 KCHI. All rights reserved.

  • 660-646-4173
  • kchi@greenhills.net
  • PO Box 227 421 Washington St Chillicothe MO 64601