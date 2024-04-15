Hornets Drop First Game Of Pony Express Tournament To Kearney

The Chillicothe Hornets entered the Pony Express Tournament in St. Joseph winners of five of their last six games. The Hornets were prepared to take on fierce competitions as the 8 team bracket features four MEC schools, three Class 5 foes and a Class 6 opponent. 11-5 Chillicothe matched up with 13-6 Kearney in the 2nd game from Phil Welch Stadium on Monday night. Savannah defeated Park Hill 5-1 in the days opening game of the tournament. The Class 5 Kearney Bulldogs were district champs last year and their program success was on full display against the Hornets.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher, Bryce Page was excellent, allowing just one hit in four innings pitched while striking out five Chillicothe batters. The Hornets struggled to find offensive production but hung tough defensively. Dane Ireland started on the mound, and held the Bulldogs scoreless in the first. For the game, Ireland struck out four batters in 3 and a third innings while allowing two runs. Justin Pyle came on in relief but Kearney doubled their lead in the 4th to go up 4-0. Pyle finished with 5 strikeouts but the Bulldogs would tack on their final run in the 5th to win 5-0, as Hubby Ralls recorded the only hit of the game for Chillicothe.

The Hornets are now 11-6 on the season and will play Park Hill at Bartlett Park in the consolation bracket at 6:30 on Tuesday.

