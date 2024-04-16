High School Graduation Dates For Area Schools

Graduation dates for the area schools are fast approaching. For some schools faster than others. The graduation dates range from May 3rd to the 19th. The list includes…
|Bosworth
|May 4 2:00 pm
|Braymer
|May 12 2:00 pm
|Breckenridge
|May 12 6:00 pm
|Brookfield
|May 12 1:00 pm
|Carrollton
|May 19 2:00 pm
|Chillicothe
|May 12 3:00 pm
|Bishop Hogan – 8th grade
|May 15 6:00 pm
|Chula – 8th Grade
|May 3 7:30 pm
|Gallatin
|May 10 6:30 pm
|Grundy County of Galt
|May 12 2:00 pm
|Hale
|May 3 7:00 pm
|Hamilton
|May 19 2:00 pm
|Marceline
|May 13 1:00 pm
|Meadville
|May 12 2:00 pm
|Southwest of Ludlow
|May 12 2:00 pm
|Tina/Avalon
|May 5 2:00 pm
|Tri-County of Jamesport
|May 10 7:00 pm
|Trenton
|May 11 7:30 pm