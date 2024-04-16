High School Graduation Dates For Area Schools

Graduation dates for the area schools are fast approaching. For some schools faster than others. The graduation dates range from May 3rd to the 19th. The list includes…

Bosworth May 4 2:00 pm Braymer May 12 2:00 pm Breckenridge May 12 6:00 pm Brookfield May 12 1:00 pm Carrollton May 19 2:00 pm Chillicothe May 12 3:00 pm Bishop Hogan – 8th grade May 15 6:00 pm Chula – 8th Grade May 3 7:30 pm Gallatin May 10 6:30 pm Grundy County of Galt May 12 2:00 pm Hale May 3 7:00 pm Hamilton May 19 2:00 pm Marceline May 13 1:00 pm Meadville May 12 2:00 pm Southwest of Ludlow May 12 2:00 pm Tina/Avalon May 5 2:00 pm Tri-County of Jamesport May 10 7:00 pm Trenton May 11 7:30 pm

