Missouri Senate Working On State Budget

The Missouri Senate is working on the 2024 State Budget as the House has completed its version of the budget bills. Senator Rusty Black, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee says that while the House version arrived last week, the Senate had been working on some of their versions of the legislation.

Deciding to support, reject or modify the budget items approved by the House.

Black says he doesn’t expect the Senate to send any budget items to committee this week.

Hopefull that next week the bills will be in committee and they may be ready to bring items to the entire Senate.

The deadline for the budget to be sent to the Governor is May 10th, and many of the items handled by the Senate for the budget may require conference committee actions.

