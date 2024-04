A Chillicothe woman, 53-year-old Stacey L. Soper, was sentenced in Daviess County Court to two years probation following a guilty plea to endangering the welfare of a child for an incident that occurred in May of 2023. Under the plea agreement, Soper’s Imposition of Sentence is suspended, and she is ordered to serve two years probation, with no contact with the victim.

