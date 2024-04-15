Weekend Chillicothe Police Report

The Chillicothe Police Department reports for the weekend include numerous calls for service for Friday through Sunday.

On Sunday,

1:53 am Officers conducted a routine traffic stop in the 1000 block of Washington Street. During the stop, the driver was found to be driving while intoxicated. Officers also discovered three intoxicated minors in the vehicle. The driver was released with citations for driving while intoxicated and speeding. The passengers were released with citations for minor in possession by consumption.

2:07 pm Officers responded to the 1100 block of Oak Street on locating a runaway juvenile. The juvenile was transported to the Chillicothe Police Department. The child was released back to his parents.

2:18 pm Officers responded to the 500 block of South Washington Street for an accident on private property.

7:05 pm Officers responded to the 2100 block of Ridgecrest Drive for a physical domestic. Two victims were found in the front yard of the home before finding the suspect in the back yard. The suspect was arrested and transported to Caldwell County Detention Center pending charges.

8:55 pm Officers responded to the 10 block of 3rd Street for two juvenile subjects assaulted by an unknown person with a bb gun. This investigation is ongoing at this time.

10:05 pm Officers responded to the 1500 block of 3rd Street for a runaway juvenile. Officers were able to locate the juvenile in the 500 block of Mohawk Road and transported the juvenile to the Police Department. The on-call Juvenile Officer was notified, and the juvenile was released to her mother.

Saturday:

9:00 am Officer took a report of identity theft.

10:50 am Officers responded to 2nd and Walnut Street for a two-vehicle accident. Vehicle 1 failed to yield to oncoming traffic and struck Vehicle 2. Two were transported to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment and both vehicles were towed due to damages. Citations were issued for failure to yield and seatbelt violations.

7:57 pm Officers took a delayed report of a hit-and-run accident in the 700 block of Washington Street. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Friday:

1:01 pm Officers responded to the 1200 block of Fair Street for a suicidal juvenile. The Juvenile was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

6:03 pm Officers responded to the 300 block of East Jackson Street for a vehicle left in the roadway. Officers found the vehicle was missing a front tire and wheel assembly. The owner was identified and the vehicle was towed.

7:18 pm Officers spoke to a woman about a credit card scam. The investigation continues.

Share this:

Tweet

