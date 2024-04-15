Serious Injuries In Motorcycle Crash

A crash involving a motorcycle and a pick-up left the motorcycle driver with serious injuries. The crash occurred Sunday afternoon in Harrison County as a pick-up driven by 73-year-old Lloyd Johnson of Gilman City was eastbound on Route MM, North of Gilman City, and was stopped at a stop sign. A motorcycle driven by 56-year-old Susan Habben of Bethany was southbound on Route CC.

Johnson turned north onto Route CC, resulting in the collision.

Habben was flown to University Health Systems with serious injuries.

