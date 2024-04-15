Weekend Arrests For Highway Patrol

Several arrests in the area counties are reported for the weekend by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Saturday

Troopers in Daviess County arrested 34-year-old Rodney Webber of Cameron at about 11:20 pm on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged resisting arrest.

At about 3:32 pm in Daviess County, Troopers arrested 42-year-old Heather Florida of Kansas City, KS for alleged speeding, no seatbelt, and a Clinton County warrant for alleged failure to appear.

In Sullivan County at about 12:15 am, Troopers arrested 40-year-old Georgina H. Farris of Milan following a crash that left four with minor injuries. She was arrested for alleged 3 counts of DWI resulting in injury and careless and imprudent driving.

At about 11:00 pm in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 45-year-old Kenneth Hayden of Milan for alleged DWI and speeding.

Sunday:

At about 12:04 am in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 46-year-old Justinn Lamb of Liberty for alleged Possession of methamphetamine, no valid license, and no seatbelt. They also arrested 49-year-old Jennifer Pochon of Liberty for alleged Possession of methamphetamine and no seatbelt.

Sunday at about 1:04 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 30-year-old Hector Frais of Kansas City, MO for alleged DWI, no valid license, speeding, and failure to yield the right of way.

In Chariton County at about 12:34 am, Troopers arrested 63-year-old Robert Singleton of Glasgow for alleged DWI -aggravated offender and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.

