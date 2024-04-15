Sheriff Seeks Information On Car That Got Away

Livingston County Sheriff’s Department is asking for information to help identify a driver who fled Saturday night from an attempted traffic stop. At about 11:20 pm Saturday, Deputies tried to stop a vehicle near Washington and Fairway in Chillicothe. The vehicle fled and led deputies southbound through town at a high rate of speed and continued south before turning onto Route Z. The vehicle was traveling at speeds over 100 mph. The vehicle is a White Ford Escape with a partial plate of EF6.

If you have any information, call the dispatch center at 660-646-2121.

