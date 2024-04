The offices of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday as they move from the Law Enforcement Center, back to their old offices. Deputies will remain on duty to handle calls.

No offender registrations, eviction notices, etc. will be tended to during the office closure.

If you need to speak with a deputy, please contact Dispatch at (660)646-2121 as usual. If you have an emergency, dial 911. Thank you. -Sgt. Woelfle

Share this:

Tweet