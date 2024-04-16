Chillicothe Police Report For Monday

Eighty-six calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Some of the calls include:

07:29 a.m., Officers responded to the 1500 block of Maple St. with another agency for an investigation.

07:36 a.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Waples St. and Cowgill St. for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

10:47 a.m., Officers were called to Webster St and Washington St. for a possible hit and run. A vehicle struck the stoplight causing damage. The investigation continues.

11:33 a.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves St. for a report of a female threatening employees.

09:37 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Jackson St. and Washington St. During the stop a male juvenile fled from the stop and officers were unable to locate him at the time. Officers made a search of the vehicle and located a firearm and controlled substances. Two female juveniles were detained and transported to the Chillicothe Police Department, where parents/guardians were contacted.

Share this:

Tweet

