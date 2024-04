The installation of the new playground at Danner Park is complete, but there is still work to be done around the playground. Parks Director Josh Norris explains.

Still have dirt work and grass seeding before opening.

Norris says they often try to salvage and re-use the old equipment when a new playground is installed.

Deteriorated and could not be salvaged.

Norris says weather permitting the new playground could be open to the public this week.

