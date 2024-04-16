Mock Accident At GRTS Brings Awareness To Distracted Driving

The annual Mock Accident demonstration at Grand River Technical School was held Tuesday morning, with a second event scheduled for later in the day. Sonja Daley, from Grand River Tech says this is an awareness event.

Educating students on the dangers of distracted driving.

The event included a staged crash, with injured victims and a fatality. The demonstration included the extrication and removal of the victims, including the Coroner’s office handling the fatality, and the Chillicothe Fire Department and EMS handling the extrication and injuries.

Daley says there were several other agencies involved in the event.

MoDOT, Highway Patrol, Police, and Hedrick Medical Center.

She says the goal is to educate the students on the danger of distracted driving. The event is sponsored by SkillsUSA.

