Storm Damage From Severe Storms

Severe storms moved through portions of the KCHI listing area Tuesday morning and into the afternoon.

The storms brought reports of damage in northeast Daviess County, including damage to trees, power lines, and irrigation equipment overturned northeast of Jamesport. In Trenton, there was a report of a tree down.

Caldwell County Emergency Management reports damage to a house due to strong wind, also a small shed overturned east of Hamilton.

There were several reports of hail, mainly in areas north of the Livingston/Grundy County line and areas well to the east as storms built towards the Kirksville area. Hail size ranged from pea size to golfball.

