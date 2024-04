Two special meetings of the Chillicothe R-II School Board were approved during Tuesday’s meeting. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says the first will be April 24th.

At 3:30 pm at CES for a tour with Governor Mike Parson.

The second special meeting will be May 9th.

At 7:30 am for a closed meeting to approve the 2024 graduates.

Graduation for the Chillicothe High School is on May 12th at 3:00 pm.

