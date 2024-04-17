Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday

04-17-24 Police for Tuesday

Sixty-one calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday. Some of the calls include:

1:40 a.m., Officers conducting proactive patrol in the 200 block of Washington St. observed a male juvenile matching the description of a suspect that had run from a traffic stop on Monday. The male juvenile observed the Officer and fled on foot. Officers began a perimeter in the area. The male juvenile observed another Officer and fled again. Officers then located the male in the 200 block of Elm St. attempting to hide. He surrendered and was taken into custody. His guardian and the Juvenile Office were contacted.

9:52 a.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Business 36 for a report of a two-vehicle accident. Officers report both vehicles were disabled.

11:38 a.m., Officers responded to the 1500 block of 3rd St. for a report of a male with a Livingston County arrest warrant. The male attempted to barricade himself, but surrendered shortly after with no incident. He was unable to post bond and was transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

3:42 p.m., Officers responded to the 10 block of 11th St. for a juvenile male who had ran away. Officers were able to quickly locate the juvenile and return him to the parents.

