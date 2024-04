Reorganization of the Chillicothe R-II School Board was part of the agenda for the Meeting on Tuesday. The board adjourned Sine Di. They began with the recognition of Lindy Chapman (right) as she was leaving the board after serving seven years.

The oath of office was given to returning board member Mitch Holder and the new board member Jamie Pittman.

The board elected Clint Williams as President and reconvened. They also elected Brice Walker as Vice President and Bill Hayen as Treasurer.

