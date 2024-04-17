Three jail bookings for Livingston County are reported by the Sheriff’s office.

30-year-old Dustin Michael Clock of Dawn was arrested by Hamilton Police on a warrant for alleged violation of bond conditions on a charge of alleged possession of a controlled substance. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $20,000 cash only.

33-year-old Allen A. Lyons was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center to continue serving a portion of his 10-day jail sentence on a harassment charge.

37-year-old Billy Ray Hatfield of Chillicothe was arrested by Chillicothe Police Officers for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance and three counts of unlawful use of a weapon. He is held with no bond allowed

