The State’s Jobs report for March shows non-farm payroll increased by 8,100 jobs, private industry payroll increased by 7,100 jobs, and government employment increased by 1,000 jobs.

Missouri’s smoothed seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.3%. That is up from 2.8% in March 2023

The Monthly unemployment report with a breakdown by county will be released on April 26th.

