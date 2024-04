Several Bids were presented to the Chillicothe R-II School Board as part of their agenda. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says the bids are for services contracted by the School District.

Contracts for Photography and Auditor Services for three years and Depositor of Funds for five years.

The board also approved a policy update for Absence and Tardy.

The update removes the monthly limitation of days absent or tardy.

The policy applies to School District Staff.

