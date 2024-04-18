Senator Rusty Black – ARPA Deadlines Approaching

Deadlines for the use of ARPA Funds are approaching, even at the state level. Senator Rusty Black says the deadline includes disbursement and use of the funds.

September of 2026

There are some areas where ARPA funding deadlines have already passed. Black says keeping track of the deadlines is important.

Funds used for “one-time” purchases, construction, renovation, and expenses to reduce future spending.

He says this could have included roads, sewer systems, and buildings to get them out of the way.

