Chillicothe FBLA Results From State Leadership Conference

Three members of the Grand River Technical School FBLA will participate in the national leadership conference in June.

Several students attended the State FBLA Leadership Conference. Zoey Warren won 1st place for Public Service Announcement, and Ericka Kroll finished 2nd for Financial Statement Analysis. Barrett Bowman came in 4th for Introduction to Information Technology, and James Mathew was 7th for Supply Chain Management. Arisha Shafiq and James Mathew both got 8th place for Introduction to Social Media Strategy and Business Calculations. Garrett Wilson finished with 9th place in Economics.

Kroll also won Outstanding Service with Local Chapter. The also chapter received Gold Seal Chapter and Gold Chapter.

Grand River Technical School Administrator Adam Wolf was named Missouri FBLA Administrator of the Year. The award is for outstanding support to educators, encouragement of career and technical education, and dedication to funding local chapters.

Share this:

Tweet

