Lady Hornets Battle But Downed By Dragons In Overtime

The Chillicothe Lady Hornets soccer team was at Mid-Buchannan Thursday evening for a rematch against an opponent they had met just 6 days prior. At the Lady Spartans Tournament in Moberly last Friday, Chillicothe defeated the Mid-Buchannan Lady Dragons 4-3 in a penalty kick shootout after a scoreless regulation. Once again, these two teams needed more than 80 minutes to determine a winner.

Chillicothe’s defense was phenomenal in the first half. The Lady Dragons were playing with the wind at their back and created several opportunities but Chillicothe’s defense, anchored by goalkeeper Hadley Beemer, kept the score tied 0-0 at the break. Early 2nd half, the Lady Hornets found the breakthrough. After only earning a single corner kick in the first half, less than 3 minutes into resuming action, Avery Baxter stepped up to the ball at the corner flag, and using the wind to assist her, curled the ball around the front post and into the back of the net to give Chillicothe the lead directly from the corner kick. Mid-Buchannan responded almost immediately. Five minutes after the Baxter goal, the Lady Dragons executed a counter attack to equalize. Emily Parrot played a ball ahead to Danika Black who touched it around Beemer and into an open net. The score was 1-1 with 30 minutes to go and remained that way through the end of regulation.

In the overtime sudden death period, the wind favored Mid-Buchannan in the first half. The Lady Hornets held strong, but with under two minutes to play before switching sides, Black connected on a lose ball in the box to give the Lady Dragons the golden goal and a 2-1 win.

Chillicothe falls to 4-10 after their valiant effort and will look to bounce back when they take on MEC opponent Bishop LeBlond next out at home on Tuesday.

