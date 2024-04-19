Resurfacing Of Route V Delayed To Start Tuesday

The multi-county resurfacing project scheduled to begin Monday on Route V in Chillicothe has been postponed by one day. MoDOT says contractors will begin the project on Tuesday. The work will begin on Route V in Chillicothe and continue to Route 6 near Galt.

During the projects, the roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place.

The resurfacing of routes in Chariton and Linn counties remain on the schedule to be completed by Mid July.

Routes to be resurfaced later this spring and summer include:

Chariton County Route Y

Chariton County Route MM

Chariton County FF

Linn County Route DD

Linn County Route Y

Linn County Route 130

Linn County Route FF

Linn/Chariton County Route YY

